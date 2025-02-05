Mohun Bagan SG qualifies for playoffs with 3-0 win against Punjab

KOLKATA: Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeated Punjab FC by 3-0 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday. The Mariners became the first team this season to qualify for the playoffs as they now have 46 points from 20 games on the back of 14 victories and four draws.

A brilliant second-half brace from Jamie Maclaren and a composed finish from Liston Colaco sealed all three points for the league leader. This was also its ninth consecutive win at home, registering its 12th clean sheet in the current campaign.

The Mariners started the game with a lot of flair and panache as they made some dangerous moves down the middle involving Greg Stewart. The Scotsman had a glorious opportunity to put the host ahead in the 10th minute when he forced a save from Ravi Kumar.

Despite the early momentum, the host wasn’t able to break down the Punjab FC backline and create enough openings ahead of the drinks break. Jamie Maclaren and Liston Colaco did make a few surging runs but Punjab FC’s backline did exceptionally well to thwart away the danger.

The home side had a fantastic opportunity right before the half-time break as it opened up the Punjab FC backline on a fast counter-attack. However, a ricochet fell kindly to Liston, who chased the ball and unleashed a shot from long range. But it was too weak to put Ravi Kumar in danger. The first half ended with Ivan Novoselec getting booked for a tackle on Liston.

Jose Molina introduced Ashique Kuruniyan at the start of the second half replacing Asish Rai hence restructuring the backline for the Mariners. Subhasish Bose shifted to a centre-back role beside Alberto Rodriguez, allowing Ashique to play as a left-back, while Dippendu Biswas shifted to a right-back role.

Punjab FC’s biggest chance of the game came in the 55th minute when Abhishek Meetei set up Ezequiel Vidal on the left flank. The Argentine found Petros Giakoumakis in space in the penalty area. However, the Greek forward’s eventual effort struck the post on its way out.

Just a minute later, Mohun Bagan Super Giant made Punjab FC pay with a fantastic goal from Maclaren in the 56th minute. It all started with Dippendu’s cross from the right flank and Maclaren showed great composure to control the ball before nestling it into the net past Ravi Kumar.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant extended its lead in the 63rd minute when Liston made a run down the left flank before nestling the ball into the net from a tight angle. Stewart was in the vicinity which made things tough for the Punjab FC defenders and Ravi in goal.