Mohun Bagan halts football activities, EB appeal BCCI for financial help

KOLKATA: Reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Saturday suspended all football activities indefinitely, a day after the All India Football Federation (AIFF) failed to receive a single bid for the league’s commercial rights. The club said it would review contracts of players and support staff next month amid the growing uncertainty over the ISL’s future.

Late on Friday, the AIFF announced that no bids had been received for the commercial rights of the already-delayed ISL, leaving the future of India’s top-tier football league in disarray.

“Our players were to assemble on Monday for the pre-season camp, but it has been suspended indefinitely until there is clarity on the ISL,” a Mohun Bagan official told PTI. “Now that the season is delayed, we will review all contracts next month. But we have not stopped anyone’s salary — everyone is being paid.”

The AIFF had floated a Request for Proposals on October 16 for a 15-year contract to monetise the league’s commercial rights. The submission deadline was November 7, with bids scheduled to be opened on November 11. The Bid Evaluation Committee, headed by retired Justice Nageswara Rao and appointed by the Supreme Court, is expected to meet later on Saturday to discuss the next steps.

The Mohun Bagan official added that head coach Jose Molina, who is currently on a break after criticising the club’s management following their Super Cup exit, would continue to receive his salary. “His contract runs till April–May in a normal season. We will review his position next month, depending on how things unfold,” the official said.

In sharp contrast, East Bengal, who reached the Super Cup semifinals after edging out Mohun Bagan on goal difference, have not suspended their operations. The team will resume training on Monday ahead of their semifinal clash with Punjab FC on December 4. FC Goa will meet Mumbai City FC in the other semifinal, with the final scheduled for December 10.

East Bengal senior executive committee member Debabrata (Nitu) Sarkar expressed optimism that the ISL would continue. “Indian football cannot stop like this. I believe the Sports Ministry, AIFF and other stakeholders will not let that happen,” he said.

East Bengal appeals BCCI

Sarkar also appealed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to step in and support football in the current crisis. “Football is the most popular sport globally and in India. If the BCCI sponsors Indian football for four or five years, even Rs 100–150 crore would make a big difference. It would be a huge step forward for the sport,” he said.