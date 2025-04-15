Mobil 1 joined forces with Red Bull for spectacular Red Bull Moto Jam in Chennai

CHENNAI: Mobil 1 successfully partnered with Red Bull for the Red Bull Moto Jam, one of India’s largest motorsport festivals, which was held earlier this month at Island Grounds in Chennai.

The first-of-its-kind event delivered an immersive experience for motorsport fans, combining adrenaline-fuelled showcases, international athletes, and non-stop action on wheels. The collaboration marked a significant milestone in bringing global motorsport culture to Indian audiences.

Taking centre stage was Red Bull athlete Abdo Feghali, the Lebanese rally champion and Guinness World Record holder for the longest drift. Feghali wowed the audience with a high-octane performance in his BMW M4 during the Mobil 1™ Drift Clinic. Tailored specifically for India’s drifting community, the clinic offered attendees expert guidance and hands-on training, giving participants a rare opportunity to learn directly from a legend of the sport.

Mobil 1, a brand with over five decades of expertise in engine protection, has consistently led innovation in the automotive sector—spanning petrol, hybrid, and electric vehicles.

“Building on our global partnership with Red Bull Racing, it was a natural step to extend this collaboration and support the growing motorsport culture in India,” said Charlene Pereira, Managing Director, ExxonMobil Lubricants Private Limited. “We were thrilled to be part of Red Bull Moto Jam and to support the incredible athletes visiting India. It offered a fantastic opportunity to connect with Indian motorsport fans and highlight the cutting-edge technology behind our Mobil 1 products.”

Motorsport enthusiasts attending the event had the chance to experience Mobil 1 technology firsthand through interactive exhibits, product demonstrations, and on-ground engagements. Visitors not only witnessed the excitement of motorsports but also discovered how Mobil 1 brings track-tested innovation to everyday driving.