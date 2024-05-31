Mithun, Siddharth hog limelight

CHENNAI: R Mithun and S Siddharth slammed centuries to help Garnet CC beat Aruna CC by seven wickets in third division ‘A’ zone of the TNCA League Championship.



Set to chase 267, Garnet CC got there in just 27 overs with Mithun scoring 108 (64b, 11x4, 8x6), while S Siddharth scored 105 (62b, 9x4, 7x6).

In another match, left-arm spinner R Pavithran scalped five for 26 to bowl SKM CC to a 54-run win over Prem CC.

K Ajayashankar, KMC, 113





R Pavithran, SKM CC, 5 for 26





S Manikandan, Triplicane SC, 5 for 8

Brief scores: III Division ‘A’ Zone: Aruna CC 266/9 in 50 overs (R Vivek 65, M Rakshan 43, P Babu 52, A Shriram 45) lost to Garnet CC 267/3 in 27 overs (R Mithun 108, S Siddharth 105); SKM CC 238 in 47.5 overs (S Gunaseelan 46, PS Shiva Ramakrishnan 33, P Murugesh 45*, R Pavithran 32, TG Ashwin Narayanan 4/50, B Arvind 3/39) bt Prem CC 184/9 in 50 overs (G Surya Kanth 43, B Arvind 43, R Pavithran 5/26); Reserve Bank RC 310/8 in 50 overs (T Vignesh Pathy 63, M Lakshminarayanan 41, R Chokkalingam 39, Y Surya 34, S Surender 44, K Kiran Kasshyap 46, R Naveen 3/53, Prateek Bokaria 3/33) bt Nungambakkam CC 209 in 43.3 overs (S Vignesh 37, M Bharath 72, Prateek Bokaria 63, S Ankith 3/60, S Murali 4/24); Triplicane CC 173 in 47 overs (MK Siva Kumar 51*, V Benny Hinn 45, A Aasrit 3/40) lost to Bunts CC 174/1 in 28.2 overs (M Thamarai Selvan 103*, V Shavin 55*); Triplicane SC 168 in 49.4 overs (E Prabhaker 31, S Vijayakumar 4/29, M Sadiqulameen 3/15) bt Sir MCTM Old Boys SA 117 in 46 overs (M Sadiqulameen 35, S Manikandan 5/8, B Ram Prakash 3/21); Sumangali Homes 291/9 in 50 overs (Himalaya 83, M Vishalram 49, CK Vishal 80) bt KMC 257 in 47 overs (K Ajayashankar 113, B Anirudh 39, I Syed Imran Ahmed 3/46)



V Division ‘C’ Zone: TVS MSC 253/8 in 50 overs (T Tejeshwara 103, S Amarnath 42, J Arun 30, Jayadevan 5/6) bt Magnet CC 168 in 41.1 overs (R Sudharsan 34, M Muthu Rajesh 3/26)