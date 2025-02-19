Mithali Raj hails Nat Sciver-Brunt's knock against Gujarat Giants in WPL 2025 clash

MUMBAI: Former Indian skipper Mithali Raj on Wednesday praised Nat Sciver-Brunt's outstanding batting display in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 clash between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants.

Sciver-Brunt's 57-run knock from 39 balls, including 11 boundaries, with a strike rate of 146.15, against Gujarat Giants was a testament to her exceptional form. This was her second consecutive fifty in the ongoing WPL edition.

Earlier in the WPL opener against Delhi Capitals, the batter played an unbeaten knock of 80 runs in 59 balls, which included 13 fours at a strike rate of 135.59. "Nat Sciver-Brunt is having a fantastic season, both with the ball and the bat.

This was her second fifty of the season, and she played with great assurance, displaying her signature shots. The moment she walks in, you can tell she is in top form.

With the ball, she made an impact early, sharing the new-ball responsibilities with Shabnim Ismail and delivering a crucial breakthrough by dismissing Beth Mooney.

That was a significant moment in the match, as Mooney has been a consistent performer at the top for Gujarat Giants," Mithali Raj said while speaking on JioHotstar.

Mumbai Indians' clinical performance at the Kotambi Stadium in the ongoing Women's Premier League saw them savour a five-wicket victory over Gujarat Giants.

Maintaining their sublime record against the Giants with another impressive showing, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has won all five games against Gujarat Giants.

Remarkably, all five victories have come while chasing. Mumbai Indians' next fixture will be against the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday, February 21 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.