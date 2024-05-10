Mission Olympic Cell approves star boxer Nikhat Zareen's request for high-tech equipment

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) approved the two-time world champion star boxer Nikhat Zareen's request for acquiring hi-tech equipment to train for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.

Zareen has already secured a quota for the Paris Games in the women's 50kg category after claiming a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.

The MOC also approved ace table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal's proposal for financial assistance to train in Dusseldorf, Germany, for 22 days with his coach Chris Pfeiffer and centre coach Danny Heister, as reported by the Olympics.

Meanwhile, the Race walker Priyanka Goswami's request to train in Australia under coach Brent Vallance also received a green signal.

Priyanka, who made the Paris 2024 Olympic cut at the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships in Antalya, will prepare in a high-altitude training centre near Canberra.

Meanwhile, financial assistance for athletes Eldhose Paul, Parul Chaudhary, table tennis players Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Manush Shah, Swastika Ghosh, Diya Chitale, Payas Jain and badminton players Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy for various competitions has also been approved.