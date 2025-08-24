Mirabai aims to dominate Commonwealth Weightlifting event

AHMEDABAD: Mirabai Chanu is on a comeback trail after a spate of injuries and the first pit stop is Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship starting here Friday which will be her dress rehearsal for the marquee World Championship in Norway in October.

While immediate focus is on Ahmedabad event, Chanu revealed that her ultimate target is podium finish at the World Championships in Norway in October and the Asian Games in Japan next year.

“I’m not putting all my effort into Ahmedabad because I’m preparing for the World Championships. My biggest target is the Asian Games, where I aim to break world records and win a medal, as I have none there yet,” she said on the eve of the Championship.

The silver medallist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the 31-year-old Mirabai has had a few setbacks in past few years due to injuries and also missed out on a possible bronze medal at the Paris Games last year.

Mirabai, who competes in the 48 kg category, is confident of lifting 90 kg in the snatch section at the Commonwealth event where Indians have traditionally been a dominant force.

Mirabai, who has been training rigorously under renowned physiotherapist Aaron Horschig in the USA, credited the program for significantly aiding her recovery from past injuries, including a thigh injury sustained at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023.

“Training with Aaron has been a game-changer, especially for managing injuries,” she said, emphasizing her readiness for the tournament.

As the newly appointed chairperson of the Indian Weightlifting Federation’s Athletes Commission, Chanu is embracing her leadership role with a vision to revolutionize the sport, particularly for women.

“It is a big responsibility. We’ve started a weightlifting centre in Modinagar, named Weightlifting Warriors, specifically for girls, to prepare them for the 2036 Olympics,” she shared.