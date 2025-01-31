Miguel Almiron returns to Atlanta United after transfer from Newcastle

LONDON: Miguel Almiron is returning to Atlanta.

Atlanta United announced Thursday the signing of the Paraguayan midfielder after completing a transfer from Newcastle United for an undisclosed fee.

Almirón left Atlanta in 2019 to join the Premier League side for a reported $26 million fee, the highest in MLS at the time.

His best season with Newcastle came in 2022-23, when he scored 11 goals. Overall, he had 30 goals and 22 assists across 223 appearances in all competitions.

“On behalf of the club, I want to thank Miggy for everything he has given us during our time together," Newcastle coach Eddie Howe said in a statement released by the club on Thursday. “He has been the ultimate professional, and he has been a big part of some of our most memorable moments in recent seasons. He is a great person and we'll miss him greatly, but this is the right move at the right time for him and his family and we wish them well.”

Almirón joined Atlanta in 2017 as a designated player, and helped the team win the MLS Cup title in 2018. He was the 2017 MLS Newcomer of the Year, a two time All-Star and a two-time finalist for league MVP. He had 22 goals and 33 assists over two seasons.

His new contract with Atlanta runs through 2027 with an option for 2028. He will occupy a Designated Player and international roster spot.

“He's a dynamic attacking player with proven success in our league, as well as at the highest level in Europe in the English Premier League and UEFA Champions League with Newcastle," Atlanta Sporting Director Chris Henderson said. "We're pleased to add someone with his talent, experience and competitiveness to our group as we continue to build the roster for 2025.”