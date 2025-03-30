Miami open: Sabalenka beats Pegula for 19th tour title

MIAMI GARDENS: Aryna Sabalenka entered the Miami Open final against Jessica Pegula with 18 career titles on her elite resume.

The Miami Open crown had proved elusive until Saturday.

The No 1 seed from Belarus knocked off fourth-seeded American Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-2 for her first Miami Open title in a rematch of the 2024 U.S. Open final.

Sabalenka fired up her lethal forehand in posting 24 winners on that wing to win the 1.1 million dollars first prize. Sabalenka hit a backhand passing shot on match point after which she raised both hands to the air, looked up to the sky and blew a kiss.

“Thank God the rain stopped,” Sabalenka said during the trophy ceremony. “It was like Miami was crying that I won this tournament.”

Sabalenka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, had won the US Open over Pegula, also in straight sets, 7-5, 7-5, but in 2025, Sabalenka's finals luck had run out.

The 26-year-old power player has reached the finals of four of six events this year, though only copped one title, in Brisbane, before adding Miami. Sabalenka lost in the finals of the Australian Open and at Indian Wells — the event that preceded Miami.

Sabalenka said she will spend the next two weeks in Miami, relaxing before the clay season.

During the trophy ceremony, Pegula said to Sabalenka: “You're the best player in the world for a reason. You keep challenging everyone to get better. The level of tennis you've been able to play is amazing.'

At 5-5, Sabalenka held serve at love for a 6-5 lead, then broke Pegula at love after hitting three straight winners — two at the net.

“She was able to hit the lines when she needed to, hit the big serve with the 1-2 punch when she needed to,' Pegula said.

Sabalenka leads the series vs. Pegula 7-2 and has won the last three meetings – all finals. Pegula sounded tired of losing to her.