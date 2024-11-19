MGM CC crowned champion

CHENNAI: MGM CC beat Achievers CC by 11 runs to clinch the TNCA DCA T20 trophy in first division. Batting first, MGM posted 180 for two with Vijay (77) and SJ Krithik (62*) scoring half-centuries. In reply, Achievers CC was restricted to 169 for four.

Brief scores: I DIVISION: MGM CC 180/2 in 20 overs (Vijay 77, SJ Krithik 62*) bt Achievers CC 169/4 in 20 overs (P Subash 46, G Sujith 58, Rikesh Kumar Sharma 34)