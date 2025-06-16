MGD1 enters World Blitz knockouts

LONDON: A day after becoming the first Indian side to clinch the FIDE World Rapid Team Championship title, Team MGD1 gave another commanding performance to secure a spot in the knockout round of the 'Blitz' tournament, keeping it in contention for a golden double here.

With 16 teams moving into the knockouts from four Pools, Team MGD1 in Pool D, played out just one draw -- against Team Hungary -- and won all their other matches to end the day on 23 match points.

A total of 53 teams competed in the round-robin pool stage, with the top-four from each group making it to the knockout.

The Indian team, comprising Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi, P Harikrishna, V Pranav, Leon Luke Mendonca, Stavroula Tsolakidou and Atharvaa Tayade, scored five match victories in which they won all six games -- the most of all top-placed teams in the Blitz, across all groups.

Erigaisi, who recently defeated Magnus Carlsen in Norway Chess, was their top-performer earning 11 points in 13 games.

Freedom, with five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand playing on the top board, also made it to the knockout round after finishing in joint lead with Hexamind in Pool B with 22 match points.

A prize fund of 190,000 Euros is up for grabs in the 'Blitz' competition.