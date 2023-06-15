Messi's fastest career goal inspires Argentina to 2-0 victory against Australia

BEIJING: Argentinian maestro Lionel Messi's second-minute goal and German Pezzella's 68th-minute goal sealed a hard-fought 2-0 victory for the La Albiceleste against Australia in an international friendly match on Thursday at the Workers Stadium. Messi ensured to mark his most likely final encounter with Australia on a remarkable note as he found the back of the net in 1 minute and 19 seconds, which is the fastest in his entire career as a professional footballer.



Australia tried to approach the game with possession play but, Mathew Leckie's feet got caught in the turf and Enzo Fernandez pounced on the opportunity to regain the ball. The young midfielder found Messi, who danced around the defender and struck a shot to break the deadlock in 80 seconds. This goal took the Argentinian's international goals tally to 103. Two minutes later Argentina knocked on Australia's door once again but this time Alexis Mac Allister's effort was off target.



Australia's best opportunity in the first half came in the 25th minute. The ball fell in the feet of McGree, who wrapped his boot to put in a one-time cross which could have caused Emi Martinez a bit of trouble but it failed to reach either Duke or Maclaren. Four minutes later Baccus, with a lovely move, dropped the ball out to Bos who managed to find Duke in the box. The big striker struck a half-volley but he ended up finding the near post.



In the second half, Argentina once again picked up the intensity of their attack as Matt Rayan was called into action by Messi's header which came straight at him. In the 66th minute, Messi earned a free kick and his name started to echo in the entire stadium. His free-kick struck Rowles and went well wide for a corner.



At this point, the play was halted due to a pitch invasion by a spectator. Messi delivered his short corner to De Paul and his subsequent cross met the unmarked head of Pezzella. Ryan tried to reach in vain and Argentina had their second goal of the match. The rest of the game Argentina managed to hold out the Australian team and ended up with a 2-0 victory.

