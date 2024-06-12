Messi says he expects to end club career with Inter Miami

LOS ANGELES: Lionel Messi says he expects to end his club career with Inter Miami.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner joined the Major League Soccer club from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2023 in a move marking the first time he had played domestic football outside of Europe.

Messi, 36, explained earlier this month that he was yet to make a decision on whether he would participate at the 2026 World Cup for Argentina, and has now

said he is “a bit scared” thinking about the end of his playing career.

Asked if Inter Miami will be his last club in an interview with ESPN, Messi replied: “Yes. I think so, yes. Right now I think it’s going to be my last club, yes.”

After winning every domestic honour with Barcelona, Messi has also ticked off international success with Argentina in recent years, winning the 2021 Copa America and 2022 World Cup.

He will represent Argentina at this summer’s Copa America and last week explained that his participation at the 2026 World Cup would be determined by how he was feeling physically. However, he said the end of his playing career is not something he is completely ready for.

“I don’t think I am (prepared to leave football) either,” Messi added. “All my life I’ve done this, I love playing ball and I enjoy training and the day-to-day of matches. I am a bit scared of it all ending, that’s always there.