Messi-less Argentina defeats Costa Rica 3-1

LOS ANGELES: Angel Di Maria, Alexis Mac Allister and Lautaro Martinez rescued Argentina on Tuesday as the world champions came from behind to beat Costa Rica 3-1 in an international friendly in Los Angeles.

The South American giant, missing injured captain Lionel Messi, wrapped up its two-match tour of the United States with a deserved victory at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Lionel Scaloni’s side, who defeated El Salvador 3-0 in Philadelphia on Friday, dominated the opening 45 minutes and carved out a series of promising openings.

However, it was Costa Rica which took the lead in the 34th minute after a sweeping counter-attack.

Alvaro Zamora latched on to Manfred Ugalde’s pass and fired a low shot that was blocked by Argentina goalkeeper Walter Benitez.

Benitez’s save, however, fell invitingly into the path of Ugalde, who bundled home the rebound for 1-0.

Argentina got back on level terms early in the second half with an equaliser from veteran Di Maria on 52 minutes.

The 36-year-old Benfica winger hit a superb free-kick from just outside the area, which flew into the top corner beyond the reach of Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas.Argentina made it 2-1 four minutes later from another set-piece. Nicolas Tagliafico headed against the bar after a corner, and Liverpool midfielder Mac Allister reacted first to nod home the rebound from close range.

Inter Milan forward Martinez made the game safe in the 77th minute, latching on to a delightful through ball by Rodrigo De Paul before lifting a deft finish over Navas.