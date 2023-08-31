Messi draws blank as Inter Miami held by Nashville

WASHINGTON: Inter Miami's nine-game winning run ended when they were held to a goalless home draw by Nashville in their Major League Soccer duel.

The hosts had 70% of possession and 13 shots on goal but failed to breach Nashville's defense at DRV PNK stadium in Fort Lauderdale, reports Xinhua.

Messi's best scoring chance of the night came on the hour when he won a free-kick near the edge of the area after being brought down by Dax McCarty.

But the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner made poor contact with the resultant set piece, sending a timid shot over the wall but straight at goalkeeper Elliot Panicco.

The result leaves Inter Miami 14th in the 15-team Eastern Conference standings, 13 points shy of the play-off places.

The Florida outfit had won nine consecutive games following the arrival of Messi and manager Gerardo Martino in mid-July.

The sequence reached a high point on August 19 when Internacional beat Nashville on penalties to win the Leagues Cup, an annual competition featuring clubs from Mexico, the United States and Canada.