Men’s U-23 State ‘A’ Trophy one-day tournament: TN storms into quarter-finals

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu cruised to an emphatic 384-run win over Sikkim in the sixth round of the Group C of BCCI men’s U-23 State ‘A’ Trophy one-day tournament.

Opting to bat first, TN scored a huge 437 with opener and skipper R Vimal Khumar scoring 104 (79b, 10x4, 2x6). His opening partner G Ajitesh contributed 128 (69b, 13x4, 7x4) as the duo put on 224 runs for the opening wicket. S Lakshay Jain and S Rithik Easwaran scored 69 and 55 not out. In reply, Sikkim was bundled out for 53 with TN’s left-arm spinner Sachin Rathi taking five for three on his debut. With six wins from six matches, TN stormed into quarter-finals.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 437/8 in 50 overs (R Vimal Khumar 104, G Ajitesh 128, S Lakshay Jain 69, S Rithik Easwaran 55*, Siddharth Prasad 3/60, Roshan Kumar 3/32) bt Sikkim 53 in 27.2 overs (Sachin Rathi 5/3)