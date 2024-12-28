Begin typing your search...

    Men’s U-23 State ‘A’ Trophy one-day tournament: TN storms into quarter-finals

    Opting to bat first, TN scored a huge 437 with opener and skipper R Vimal Khumar scoring 104 (79b, 10x4, 2x6)

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 Dec 2024 10:47 PM IST
    Men’s U-23 State ‘A’ Trophy one-day tournament: TN storms into quarter-finals
    X

    Sachin Rathi; G Ajitesh; R Vimal Khumar 

    CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu cruised to an emphatic 384-run win over Sikkim in the sixth round of the Group C of BCCI men’s U-23 State ‘A’ Trophy one-day tournament.

    Opting to bat first, TN scored a huge 437 with opener and skipper R Vimal Khumar scoring 104 (79b, 10x4, 2x6). His opening partner G Ajitesh contributed 128 (69b, 13x4, 7x4) as the duo put on 224 runs for the opening wicket. S Lakshay Jain and S Rithik Easwaran scored 69 and 55 not out. In reply, Sikkim was bundled out for 53 with TN’s left-arm spinner Sachin Rathi taking five for three on his debut. With six wins from six matches, TN stormed into quarter-finals.

    Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 437/8 in 50 overs (R Vimal Khumar 104, G Ajitesh 128, S Lakshay Jain 69, S Rithik Easwaran 55*, Siddharth Prasad 3/60, Roshan Kumar 3/32) bt Sikkim 53 in 27.2 overs (Sachin Rathi 5/3)

    Tamil NaduSikkimU-23 TrophyTNCA
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick