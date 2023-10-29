Men's ODI WC: Sri Lanka quick Lahiru Kumara ruled out; Dushmantha Chameera approved as replacement

PUNE: Sri Lanka's bid to secure a spot in the semifinals of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has encountered a setback as their in-form fast bowler, Lahiru Kumara, has been sidelined for the remainder of the tournament due to a left thigh muscle injury.

Kumara hurt his left thigh during training in Pune ahead of Sri Lanka's crucial clash against Afghanistan here at MCA International Stadium on Monday and has been replaced in the squad by fellow pacer Dushmantha Chameera.

Chameera's inclusion was approved by the Event Technical Committee on Sunday. "The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has approved Dushmantha Chameera as a replacement for Lahiru Kumara in the Sri Lanka squad," the ICC said in a release.

Although Chameera, who has played 44 ODIs, boasts extensive experience with over 100 appearances for Sri Lanka, Kumara's absence will be noticeable, particularly as he played a significant role in their surprising triumph over England in Bengaluru last Thursday, where he was adjudged ‘Player of the Match’ for his 3-35, helping Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets.

Kumara's injury marks the third injury setback for Sri Lanka, with skipper Dasun Shanaka (quad) and Matheesha Pathirana (shoulder) already sidelined due to their respective injuries.

Sri Lanka currently have two wins from five matches the World Cup and sit in fifth place on the standings with four group matches remaining.

Sri Lanka squad: Kusal Mendis (c), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Angelo Mathews, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne.