Men’s ODI WC: 'Kohli will score big but Australia are going to win the World Cup', says Brad Hogg

AHMEDABAD: Former left-arm wrist spin bowler Brad Hogg believes talismanic India batter Virat Kohli will score big in the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup final, but added that Australia would go on to win the title.

Hosts India have won all 10 games in the tournament so far as they aim to clinch their third Men’s ODI World Cup title and second on home soil after the 2011 triumph, and break their ten-year drought of not winning a global title. Kohli is the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 711 runs in ten innings.

“I think the Australian bowling line-up has got the goods to unsettle the Indian batting line-up. I think Virat Kohli is going to have a day out, he’s going to make another big score. He’s going to bat through this innings and try and stabilize this Indian batting order.”

“The likes of Rohit Sharma and (Shubman) Gill coming upfront and trying to be aggressive against the likes of (Josh) Hazlewood and (Mitchell) Starc with the new ball is going to be an interesting contest,” said Hogg on JioCinema’s daily show ‘#AAKASHVANI’.

Australia, who are on an eight-match unbeaten streak, are eyeing an unprecedented sixth World Cup crown and are now playing their eighth final. Australia also beat India in the World Test Championship final earlier this year in June at The Oval in London. Sunday's meeting will be the eighth between India and Australia in ODIs this year.

“When you’ve got Starc bowling with a good height and good pace and swinging the ball into the right-handers, he can get Rohit Sharma and Gill early. But, if these two bat well and get India off to a good start, (Shreyas) Iyer comes up against (Adam) Zampa. This is another interesting contest that we are looking at.”

“But, I think Zampa may have a day out and get the big wicket of Iyer. So for me, Australia are going to win the game with Starc and Hazlewood getting on top of Rohit and Gill early and Zampa taking the wicket of Iyer. Australia are going to take another World Cup in the 50-over format,” added Hogg.

India had met Australia in what was the tournament opener for both teams at Chennai on October 8, where Pat Cummins' side were bowled out for 199, before a stunning 165-run partnership off 215 balls between KL Rahul (97 not out) and Virat Kohli (85) carried India to a memorable six-wicket win after being 2/3 in two overs.

Former India captain Anjum Chopra had a different take, saying India look strong to win the title. “I think India are going to win the final. If we compare the bowling line-ups of both teams then I feel India’s is better. If (Mohammed) Shami doesn’t get you, (Ravindra) Jadeja will. If (Jasprit) Bumrah does not get you, Kuldeep (Yadav) will.”

“When it comes to batting, it will be important for Mitchell Marsh and David Warner to help them get a good start in the powerplay. Steve Smith and Travis Head are contributors. Glenn Maxwell can give the match a different direction but only on his day. So head-to-head, India looks stronger.”