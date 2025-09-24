Mbappe's double, Mastantuono scores his first in Madrid victory

MADRID: Kylian Mbappé struck twice in the space of three minutes while teenager Franco Mastantuono celebrated his first goal for the club as Real Madrid defeated Levante 4-1 in the Spanish league on Tuesday, maintaining their perfect start to the season.

Vinícius Júnior also found the net as Madrid collected a sixth straight league victory. Coach Xabi Alonso praised the team’s all-round display. “We played a very complete game,” he said. “This is just the beginning, and we need to keep the momentum going.”

Mbappé showcased his flair in the second half, first converting a 64th-minute penalty with a cheeky Panenka after being brought down in the area. He added another two minutes later, rounding the goalkeeper to slot into an empty net. The French star has now scored nine goals in seven matches since joining Madrid, on top of two goals for France during the international break.

Eighteen-year-old Mastantuono, a summer signing from River Plate, scored in the 38th minute with a precise strike into the top corner. “I was waiting for this goal,” he said. “It helps me gain even more confidence within the squad.”

Vinícius opened the scoring in the 28th, curling a low shot into the far corner to end a three-match goal drought. Alonso praised his response after the Brazilian had publicly voiced frustration over being substituted in the previous game.

Levante, promoted this season, briefly threatened a comeback when Etta Eyong’s header in the 54th gave them their first shot on target. But Madrid quickly regained control to seal the win. The club now sits five points clear of defending champion Barcelona, who play Oviedo on Thursday. Madrid next face Atlético in the city derby.

(Sub-head) Winless streaks extended

Athletic Bilbao and Girona played out a 1-1 draw, stretching both sides’ poor runs. Mikel Jauregizar equalised for Bilbao after Azzedine Ounahi’s early opener. Girona remain winless in six games, having been outscored 16-3, while Bilbao are without a victory in four matches.

Valencia concedes late

Valencia were denied a third win in four matches when Espanyol’s Javi Puado struck deep into stoppage time for a 2-2 draw. Arnaut Danjuma and Hugo Duro scored for Valencia, while Leandro Cabrera had earlier netted for Espanyol. Villarreal, meanwhile, moved up to third with a 2-1 win at Sevilla, sealed by Manor Solomon’s 86th-minute strike.