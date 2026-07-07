Mbappé condemns Paraguayan senator over racist remarks after World Cup match

Amarilla posted a series of racist comments on X after Mbappé converted the winning penalty in France's victory over Paraguay on Saturday, mocking the French captain's origins, upbringing, education and appearance. France advanced to the quarterfinals, where it will face Morocco on Thursday.

The Paraguayan government released a statement Monday afternoon condemning Amarilla's remarks as “contrary to the values and principles that inspire peaceful coexistence and respect for human dignity that our country promotes.” It added that the senator's comments do not represent either the Paraguayan government or the Paraguayan people.