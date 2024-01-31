Mayank rushed to ICU after falling ill mid-flight

AGARTALA: Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal has suffered a major health scare on board a flight to Surat from Agartala and has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a local hospital in the Tripura capital. Agarwal has reportedly consumed a poisonous liquid during the flight from a bottle he believed contained drinking water.

The flight returned to the Tripura capital and Agarwal, captain of the Karnataka Ranji Trophy team, was deboarded and admitted to the ICU section of ILS Hospital in Agartala, according to reports.

He is said to be out of danger.

The 32-year-old, who is currently leading his state team in the ongoing 2023–24 Ranji Trophy season, had complained of a burning sensation in his mouth, stomach and throat and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Agarwal believed the bottle contained drinking water and thus consumed it, reports said.

Agarwal had led the Karnataka team to a 29-run victory over Tripura at the Maharaj Bir Bikram Stadium in Agartala, which started on January 26 and ended on Jan 29.

The Karnataka team was travelling to Surat to play against Railways in their next match at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat from Friday.