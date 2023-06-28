Mateo Kovacic departs from Chelsea after 5-year stint

LONDON: Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic bids farewell to Chelsea football club and signs for Premier League champions Manchester City on a four-year deal.

The 29-year-old made 221 appearances during his time at Stamford Bridge and helped Chelsea win the Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

According to the official website of Chelsea, Mateo Kovacic left a message for Chelsea fans, he said, "It's been an incredible pleasure to play for such a great club and win some of the biggest trophies in the sport. It has been a tough 12 months for everyone, and I think we can all agree it hasn't been to the usual Chelsea standards but I've enjoyed my time here in London. Chelsea is a club I have loved every second of being at, but the time has come for me to move on."

As per the official website of Chelsea, "The Croatian also earned individual honours. He was named Player of the Year by supporters at the end of the 2019/20 campaign and received the 2022 Goal of the Season award for his stunning volley at home to Liverpool."

In the first season at Chelsea, Mateo Kovacic won the UEFA Europa League and he played a key role in Chelsea's midfield. He played 10 games out of 15 in the competition.

His switch was made permanent ahead of the 2019/20 season and Kovacic's experience proved important in Frank Lampard's young side, which finished fourth in the Premier League and reached the FA Cup final.

But in the 2020/21 season, Chelsea won the UEFA Champions League. Kovacic was introduced in the final in Porto to help the Blues defeat Pep Guardiola's Manchester City; it was the fourth occasion he had been crowned European champion.

According to the official website of Chelsea, "Last year, Kovacic surpassed the 200-appearance mark for Chelsea and helped Croatia finish third at the World Cup in Qatar. He collected 47 of his 93 international caps as a Chelsea player."