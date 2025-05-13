MAS CC wins II Division title

CHENNAI: MAS CC emerged as champions of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2024-25, II Division on Tuesday.

D Sharan of MAS CC was the highest wicket taker with 13 wickets and T Kapil of Classic CC was named highest run getter overall in 2nd division League Championship.

Autolec ERC and Pattabiram CA were relegated to the III Division.