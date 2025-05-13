Begin typing your search...

    MAS CC wins II Division title

    D Sharan of MAS CC was the highest wicket taker with 13 wickets and T Kapil of Classic CC was named highest run getter overall in 2nd division League Championship.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 May 2025 8:50 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-05-13 15:20:29  )
    MAS CC wins II Division title
    X

    MAS CC wins II Division title

    CHENNAI: MAS CC emerged as champions of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2024-25, II Division on Tuesday.

    D Sharan of MAS CC was the highest wicket taker with 13 wickets and T Kapil of Classic CC was named highest run getter overall in 2nd division League Championship.

    Autolec ERC and Pattabiram CA were relegated to the III Division.

    MAS CCTNCA cricketDCA League Championship
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X