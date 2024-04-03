Marrakech Open: Sumit Nagal loses in round of 16

MOROCCO: India's Sumit Nagal went down fighting against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego 6-1, 3-6, 4-6 in the round of 16 at the ATP Marrakech Open, here on Wednesday.

Despite a strong start, Nagal couldn't maintain his momentum, ultimately falling to Sonego in three sets.

The Indian star, ranked 95th in the world, showcased his prowess on clay by convincingly winning the first set 6-1. However, Sonego, seeded fourth and currently ranked 61st, mounted a comeback, claiming the next two sets 6-3, 6-4 to secure victory and advance to the quarterfinals.

Nagal's quest to reach the quarterfinals of a Tour-level event for only the second time in his career was thwarted by Sonego's resilience on the court. This marked Nagal's second consecutive defeat against the towering Italian, following their clash at the Dubai Championships earlier this year.

Despite the disappointment in singles, there was a silver lining for India in the men's doubles category. Yuki Bhambri, paired with French partner Albano Olivetti, showcased their chemistry and skill to secure a spot in the quarterfinals with a solid 6-3, 6-4 victory over the Dutch-Greek duo of Bart Stevens and Petros Tsitsipas.