Marquinhos scores late as Brazil sinks Peru

LIMA: Central defender Marquinhos struck late as Brazil clinched a 1-0 away victory over Peru in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier here.

Brazil controlled most of the possession at Lima's Estadio Nacional but struggled to create scoring chances against a compact and disciplined Peru defense, reports Xinhua.

That changed, however, in the 90th minute when Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos met Neymar's corner at the near post and flicked a looping header across goalkeeper Pedro Gallese and into the far corner.

The result means Brazil remain top of the 10-team South American zone standings with six points from two matches, ahead of reigning world champions Argentina on goal difference. Peru are seventh with one point so far.

In other South American group qualifiers on Tuesday, Argentina won 3-0 against Bolivia in La Paz, Ecuador edged to a 2-1 home win over Uruguay, Venezuela overcame Paraguay 1-0 at home and Colombia drew 0-0 with Chile in Santiago.