Marnus Labuschagne reveals Warner's reaction on controversial Bairstow run-out

SYDNEY: The Ashes 2023 left many controversial moments in cricket, among the most talked about one was Jonny Bairstow's run-out by Alex Carey, as he walked out of the crease prematurely after avoiding a short-pitched delivery.

The run-out left the cricketing world in shock, as both the team's ex-cricketers got involved in the banter. Some justified the run-out, whereas others took it as a spirit of game moment.

English skipper went on to say, “I wouldn't want to win a game in that manner.”

In a video posted by 7Cricket on X, previously Twitter, Marnus Labuschagne relieved the moment and revealed David Warner’s reaction when Bairstow questioned whether the Australian team was happy with the outcome.

"I was in the lunchroom! Jonny was fuming. Sky crew played the dismissal on repeat, and everyone was watching it. Seeing us all engrossed, he asked if we were happy with it. David Warner spits out his chicken and says, 'Yeah. Very.' There was no other response."

The whole moment took place on the final day of the second Test. The English men were chasing down a mammoth target of 371, Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey under-armed a throw following Bairstow leaving the crease early.

Further, Bairstow was given out by the TV Umpire and the whole discussion started afterwards.

Australia won the match by 43 runs and went 2-0 up in the series. However, the thrilling Ashes 2023 series ended in a 2-2 draw with Australia defending the title.

In an interview given to Sky Sports Australia captain Pat Cummins defended Carey’s action and said he did all under the rules.

"It doesn't really bother me, to be honest. We have been fantastic, and I think that was shown again on Day 5 [at Lord's]. We did nothing wrong, we are all comfortable with that. I don't think the aim of playing cricket."