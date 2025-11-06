Maradona's medical team faces new trial for negligence in his death

BUENOS AIRES: The seven healthcare professionals accused of negligence in the death of soccer great Diego Maradona will stand a new trial starting March next year, the San Isidro court on the outskirts of Buenos Aires announced on Wednesday.

Last May, the Argentinian court declared a mistrial after Julieta Makintach, one of the three judges overseeing the trial, stepped down over criticism about her participation in a documentary on the case.

Makintach will be facing a trial starting Thursday in the city of La Plata, capital of the province of Buenos Aires, for misconduct in her duties, which could lead to her removal from office.

The negligence case accuses Maradona's medical team of failing to provide adequate care in the weeks leading up to his death nearly five years ago at a home outside Buenos Aires. Maradona died at age 60 from cardiac arrest while recovering from surgery for a blood clot on the brain.

The defendants, who deny all accusations, were charged with culpable homicide, a crime similar to involuntary manslaughter in that it implies the accused were aware of the risk caused by their alleged reckless conduct and ignored it.

They include Leopoldo Luque, Maradona's primary physician at the time of his death, as well as his psychologist, psychiatrist, medical coordinator and nurses.

The crime carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.

Maradona, who famously led Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup, is regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time. His rags-to-riches story resonated with his fellow Argentines and he is widely revered as a national hero.