Manu confirms rest for few months, cuts a rag with students in Chennai

CHENNAI: Manu Bhaker boasts a surprising array of talents. She learnt boxing and karate as a youngster besides playing the violin, but the most unexpected facet of the two-time Olympic medallist was on display when she sang a few lines of ‘Dekha Tenu’ at the request of students during an event in Chennai on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old was in her element at the Velammal Nexus sports scholarship launch event, where she presented a cheque of Rs 2.7 cr to scholarship recipients from the school. The unassuming Manu graciously accommodated nearly every request made by the students, even joining them on the dance floor to the tunes of ‘Kala Chashma,’ which drew huge cheers from the audience during the event.

Manu was accompanied by her mother, Sumedha Bhaker, and the duo took time to stay onstage and take pictures with every state and national level achiever from the school. Manu also shared some advice with the students: “Be confident and embrace who you are. Don’t try to be like someone else because everyone has their own value. If you imitate others, you’ll lose the unique qualities that make you special,” she added.

Sports achievers onstage asked Manu how she juggles both sports and academics with elan and she replied that it is difficult but if one puts one's efforts and works hard, one can definitely strike the right balance.

Manu participated in a quirky Q&A session with students, where she was asked about South Indian food. She mentioned that she loves the region's cuisine and that her mother makes excellent dosas. When asked about Grand Master R Praggnanandhaa, a student of Velammal, she said that he’s really good and has also watched him compete.

Manu returned from Paris a week ago and is currently taking a break to allow her arm to heal completely after a gruelling Olympic cycle. “I’m on a break right now; I’ll return in three months, but I’ll start competitive shooting again after five or six months,” Manu told the media after the event.