Manu, Chain enter finals but miss medals

MUNICH: Paris Olympics medallist Manu Bhaker and senior pro Chain Singh made it to the finals of their respective events but could not nail a podium finish as India endured a medal-less day at the ISSF World Cup here Wednesday.

Double Olympic bronze-medallist shooter Bhaker finished sixth in 25m pistol after entering the eight-shooter final placed fifth with an aggregate ‘precision’ and ‘rapid fire’ score of 588.

Chain made it to final of the men’s 50m rifle 3-positions event on the back of a fine qualification round score but finished seventh in the eight-shooter medal round.

Bhaker shot 290 in precision and a superb 298 in the rapid fire round to aggregate 588 going into the finals.

The medal round, didn’t go as expected, as the winner of the Olympics bronze medals in women’s and mixed team 10m air pistol events was out gunned by the Chinese and Korean shooters.

China’s Sun Yujie took the gold with a score of 38, while Korea’s Oh Yejin and Yang Jiin bagged the silver and bronze notching up 36 and 32 points respectively. Bhaker couldn’t go beyond the third elimination round to finish with 20 points.

Multiple Asian Games medallist Esha Singh finished 11th with a combined ‘precision’ and ‘rapid fire’ score of 585 and could not make it to the eight-shooter final.

The other Indian in the fray Simranpreet Kaur Brar tallied 577 to finish 32nd.