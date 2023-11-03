ManU booed off after Newcastle loss; Arsenal knocked out

LONDON: Manchester United was humbled 3-0 at home by Newcastle United in the EFL League Cup fourth round as its dismal start to the season took a serious turn for the worse on Wednesday.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag looked shell-shocked as his team were booed off the pitch and the Dutchman is under intense pressure following their 3-0 defeat by Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday.

“We know it is not good enough,” Ten Hag told the media. “We have to take responsibility for it, I have to take responsibility for it. We don’t give the performance, I feel sorry for the fans.” In a repeat of this year’s final at Wembley which Manchester United won 2-0, Newcastle led 2-0 at halftime thanks to goals by Miguel Almiron and Lewis Hall before extending its lead through Joe Willock to ease into the quarter-finals.

Newcastle took the lead when Almiron scored in the 28th minute after Tino Livramento won the ball and set up the Paraguayan to slot the ball past keeper Andre Onana.

Hall doubled the lead eight minutes later, volleying into the far corner after a poor clearance and the misery continued for the home crowd when Willock sliced through the defence and slotted his shot into the bottom corner around the hour mark. “I think the spirit of the group just showed in the performance, the togetherness, the unity,” Magpies manager Eddie Howe said.

“This is a really tough place to come and to score the goals we did at the times we did and just the manner of the performance really pleased me.”

Lewis Hall’s goal knocked Manchester United out of EFL Cup

West Ham shocks Arsenal



West Ham United knocked out Arsenal with a 3-1 victory thanks to goals from Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen and an own goal from defender Ben White at the London Stadium.

“I’m really disappointed and I am responsible for that,” Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told the media. “It wasn’t good enough. We didn’t compete well enough. Overall we were nowhere near the level we needed to show.”

Martin Odegaard pulled one back in the 96th minute, but it was too little too late for the visitors.

Nunez staves off Bournemouth’s comeback

Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez scored to give record nine-time winners Liverpool a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth. Nunez’s goal was his third in his last three appearances for the Reds.

Chelsea defeated Blackburn Rovers 2-0, Everton knocked out Burnley 3-0 and Fulham beat Championship side Ipswich Town 3-1.

League One Port Vale, who beat Mansfield Town 1-0 on Tuesday, are the lowest-ranked team remaining. Championship Middlesbrough also moved on to the last eight with a 3-2 win over Exeter City.