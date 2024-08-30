Manu Bhaker's pistol malfunction in Tokyo and a lesson for India's Paralympic shooters in Paris

NEW DELHI: Ace shooter Manu Bhaker's pistol malfunction during the Tokyo Olympics has prompted PCI to make it mandatory for all 10 para shooters competing in Paris Paralympics to carry backup weapons to ensure preparedness for any unforeseen situation.

Para rifle shooter and Tokyo Games gold medallist Avani Lekhara is carrying four weapons -- two 10m air rifles and two 50m 3-positions rifles --, while young 50m pistol marksman Rudransh Khandelwal too has a pair of weapons.

"In fact, every shooter in the 10-member contingent for the Paralympic Games is carrying a spare weapon," para shooting chief coach JP Nautiyal told PTI from Paris, adding, "it's a step towards ensuring a trouble-free campaign on the grand stage."

"I would say that before the Tokyo Olympics, some shooters used to carry a second weapon, but not always. There was a feeling that nothing would go wrong. But after Manu's pistol malfunction, there was no way we were ignoring this (spare pistol) aspect."

Manu recently became the first woman shooter from the country to win two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics.

"It (Manu's pistol malfunction) made my work easier to make my para shooters understand the need for a second weapon with exactly the same specification and calibration," Nautiyal said.

Manu had suffered a weapon malfunction during the 10m air pistol qualification round at the Tokyo Olympics three years back, which resulted in her missing the final and also possibly a medal.

Several experts had then questioned if the national coaches accompanying the contingent to Tokyo had emphasised on shooters carrying spare weapons, with many of them pointing out that if Manu had a backup weapon, she wouldn't have had to go through all the disappointment in Tokyo.

"Way back in 1994, when (legendary pistol shooter) Jaspal Rana was leaving for the Hiroshima Asian Games, he had shared an anecdote about renowned pistol marksman from Germany Ralf Schumann, a three-time Olympic gold medallist and four time world champion in 25m rapid-fire. Jaspal had said that Ralf used to carry four pistols of the same calibration during international competitions," said Nautiyal.

"Since 2016, PCI has been urging the Sports Authority of India that our para shooters should carry at least two weapons each for international competitions. Following the Manu incident, it is mandatory for every para shooter to carry two weapons.

"While carrying so much equipment is certainly a hassle, our support team including pistol coach Subhash Rana, rifle coach Jeevan Lal Rai and physiotherapist Pawan Kumar are helping the para shooters," he added.

Avani's personal coach Chandra Shekhar too said that Avani has taken four rifles to Paris, two of which are standby weapons.

"This should be rule rather than an exception. One cannot rely on just one weapon as it's only an equipment and could develop a snag anytime. Mostly there are issues encountered in .22 rifles used in 50m events. A cartridge even with a small manufacturing defect can jam the bolt, or sometimes a pin might get broken in a pistol.

"Then there are the common issues encountered in 'O-rings' made of resilient rubber, which prevent air from escaping from the cylinders used in air pistols and rifles. If they get damaged in events like the Olympics, it can be disastrous. So, a standby rifle should be mandatory and the PCI has done the right thing by asking all shooters to carry a spare weapon.

"As for Avani, she is carrying two .22 Bleiker rifles and two Walther 10m air rifles," Shekhar said.