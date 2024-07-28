Manu Bhaker’s dedication, hard work, and passion have truly paid off: Abhinav Bindra

NEW DELHI: Manu Bhaker’s relentless dedication, hard work, and passion have truly paid off said India's only shooting gold medallist Abhinav Bindra on Sunday after the 22-year-old won bronze medal in women’s 10m air pistol final on the second day of the Olympics here.

Bindra led the wishes for Manu who became the first woman medallist from India in shooting and opened the country’s account in the ongoing Paris edition with an effort of 221.7 in the final.

“Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker for clinching the bronze medal in the air pistol event at Paris 2024! Your relentless dedication, hard work, and passion have truly paid off,” Bindra wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“It's incredible to witness your skill and determination, bringing pride to India with each shot. This achievement is a testament to your perseverance and determination. Keep shining, Manu!,” he added.

Indian president Droupadi Murmu said her feat is going to inspire many sportspersons.

"Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker for opening India’s medal tally with her bronze medal in the 10 metre air pistol shooting event at the Paris Olympics,” she said.

“She is the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in a shooting competition. India is proud of Manu Bhaker. Her feat is going to inspire many sportspersons, especially women. I wish she scales greater heights of accomplishment in the future,” she added.

"A proud moment, @realmanubhaker wins Bharat's first medal, a BRONZE in Women’s 10m Air Pistol at #ParisOlympic2024! ,” wrote union youth affairs and sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

“Congratulations Manu, you have displayed your skill & dedication, you have become 1st woman shooter to win an Olympic medal!,” he added.

Manu’s father Ramkishan said her hard work has paid off.

"We are extremely happy and all of our friends are congratulating us. Her hard work has paid off, and Manu has finally done it," he told PTI Videos.

"I thank you all for supporting her, and I hope you all will continue to bless her," Manu’s mother Sumedha said.

Manu’s uncles were also among those present at her residence in Haryana’s Jhajjar to join the celebrations.

"I am very happy. I motivated her very much... I told her to respect elders and believe in herself. This is a very big achievement in Olympics," said Pratap Singh, Manu’s uncle.

“She has my blessings,” her grandmother Daya Kaur said.

Manu’s uncle Baljeet Singh expressed, “We hoped for a gold medal but we are still happy. She is the youngest Indian woman to win a medal. She is very hard working. We hope in the remaining events, she will clinch gold medals.”