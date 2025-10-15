Begin typing your search...

    Manipur divers Ningthoujam and Sairem set sights on 2026 Asian Games

    15 Oct 2025
    File photo

    IMPHAL: Manipur divers Willson Singh Ningthoujam and Indiver Sairem, who won India's first ever medal at the Asian Aquatics Championships earlier this month, have now set their sights on next year’s Asian Games to be held in Japan.

    Ningthoujam, a havildar in the Indian Army, had won the bronze medal in men’s 10m synchronised platform at the event in Ahmedabad with Sairem, who took part in the competition despite suffering a thumb injury.

    Both Ningthoujam (23) and Sairem (15) are now back home training for the Asian Games as they look to bring further glory to the country in their sport.

    Online Desk 1

