Manika Batra moves to Pre-Quarterfinal at WTT Contender Zagreb

ZAGREB: Indian table tennis player Manika Batra progressed to the Pre-Quarterfinal of the WTT Contender Zagreb after winning in the first round.

Manika defeated a lower-ranked paddler from Croatia Hana Arapovic with 3-1 at the Dom Sportova.

Manika will now take on World ranked 11 Shin Yubin of Korea on Friday.

On the other, Sutirtha Mukherjee bowed out of the tournament after losing 0-3 to the higher-ranked Korean paddler Yang Ha Eun in 1st round.

In Men's single, Sharath Kamal Achanta won his first round against Lilian Bardet in a close battle by 3-2.

On the other, Harmeet Desai and Sharath were beaten up in the first round by Chinese duo Lin Gaoyuan and Liang Jingkun by 0-3.

In the women's double, Sutirtha-Ayhika Mukherjee lost to Croatia pair Mateja Jeger- Ivana Malobabic by 1-3. While India was also left disappointed in the mixed double event as Manika and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran were defeated by South Korean duo Cho Seungmin and Lee Zion by 2-3.



