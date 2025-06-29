Mandhana’s maiden ton leads India to 97-run win over England

NOTTINGHAM: Stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana’s graceful maiden T20 International hundred adorned India’s smooth 97-run win over England in the opening match here on Saturday.

The visitor now leads the five-match T20I series 1-0.

Mandhana (112, 62 balls) and Harleen Deol (43, 23 balls) added 94 runs for the second wicket as India posted a commanding 210 for five after being invited to bat.

Skipper Nat Sciver Brunt (66, 42 balls) waged a lone battle for England, which was limited to 113 all out in 14.5 overs by the on-song Indian bowlers.

For India, debutante left-arm spinner Shree Charani (4/12) was the most successful bowler, as there was nothing much left in England’s innings after it lost half of the line-up inside the first 10 overs for a sub-100 score.

Mandhana, who led the team in the absence of injured regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur, stole the day with an innings that was a full-fledged display of her style, aggression and ability to play shots around the field.

She gave the Indian innings some early impetus, making 77 runs with a struggling Shafali Varma (20, 22 balls), whose return to top-flight cricket after a gap of eight months was less than satisfactory.

Mandhana was the dominant figure in that alliance off just 8.3 overs.

Shafali’s dismissal did not deter Mandhana as the left-hander raised a further 94 runs for the second wicket with an equally aggressive Harleen, who was dropped on 26 by Danny Wyatt-Hodge off off-spinner Alice Capsey near mid-wicket.

Mandhana did not give any such chances to England, and she started off with three boundaries off left-arm spinner Linsey Smith in the fourth over, and hardly took her foot off the accelerator.

Later, she also punished another left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone for two sixes in the seventh over as the Indian innings chugged along.

Mandhana brought up her fifty in 27 balls, and the next 50 came off just 24 balls.

Brief scores: India 210/5 in 20 overs (S Mandhana 112, H Deol 43, L Bell 3/27) bt England 113 in 14.5 overs (NS Brunt 66, S Charani 4/12)

HIGHLIGHTS

210 for 5 - India’s total in the first T20I against England is its second-highest total in Women T20Is, bettered only by its 217 for 4 against West Indies

112 - Smriti Mandhana’s score on Saturday is the highest by an Indian in Women T20Is

78 Runs off boundaries scored by Mandhana (15x4, 3x6), the most by an Indian in a Women’s T20I innings

3 - India scored its second consecutive 200-plus total in Women T20Is

5 - Mandhana became the fifth woman and the first Indian to score centuries in all three formats