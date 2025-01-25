Mandhana, Richa, Deepti named in ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year

DUBAI: Star opener Smriti Mandhana, wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh and all-rounder Deepti Sharma were on Saturday named in the ICC Women's T20I Team of Year 2024 which was dominated by the Indians.

Besides the three Indians, the ICC team has two South Africans, and one player each from Sri Lanka, England, West Indies, Australia, Ireland and Pakistan.

Mandhana and Deepti were also named in the ICC ODI Team of the Year 2024 on Friday.

Mandhana had an outstanding 2024, beginning the year with a brilliant 54 against Australia as she finished the year with three consecutive half-centuries against the West Indies at home.

Her consistent performances propelled her to the second spot in the ICC Women’s T20I batting rankings, amassing 763 runs from 23 matches.

With eight half-centuries, including a highest score of 77, she maintained an impressive average of 42.38 and a strike rate of 126.53.

Richa's explosive batting made her one of the standout performers for India last year, establishing her as one of the most exciting young talents in world cricket.

Having kicked off the year with a blistering 64 not out off 29 balls against UAE, she scored 365 runs with two fifites from 21 matches, at an average of 33.18, maintaining a strike rate of 156.65.

Deepti's all-round contributions were key to India’s success in 2024.

With her off-spin, Deepti claimed 30 wickets at an average of 17.80, maintaining a tight economy rate of 6.01.

Her best performances included figures of 3/13 against Nepal and 3/20 against Pakistan in the Women’s Asia Cup, ensuring that she had a significant impact with both bat and ball throughout the year.

The ICC all-star team is captained by South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt, who led her team to significant victories, including a standout win over Australia in Canberra, where she scored 58 not out off 53 balls.

Wolvaardt’s remarkable performances earned her the No.5 spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings.

Wolvaardt is joined by her teammate and all-rounder Marizanne Kapp in the Team, having contributed both with the bat and ball.

She scored a brilliant 75 against Australia in January and a quickfire 57 against India in Chennai.

Kapp also claimed 11 wickets with her seam bowling.

Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu also made the cut having led her team to victory in the Women’s Asia Cup, scoring two centuries, including a match-winning 119 not out in the final against India.

The team also has West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews, England's Nat Sciver-Brunt, Melie Kerr, the Player of the Tournament in their T20 World Cup triumph.

Kerr claimed 29 wickets in 18 matches at an average of 15.55. Her best performance was a 4/26 against Australia, which helped her team claim the title.

Irelish pace bowling all-rounder Orla Prendergast and Pakistani left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal complete the XI.

ICC Women's T20I Team of 2024:

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Marizanne Kapp (both SA); Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghos (wk) and Deepti Sharma (all Indians); Chamari Athapaththu (SL); Hayley Matthews (WI); Nat Sciver-Brunt (England); Melie Kerr (Australia), Orla Prendergast (Ireland) and Sadia Iqbal (Pakistan).