Manchester United stars Onana, Dalot and Maguire to visit India for grassroots football initiative

MUMBAI: Manchester United players André Onana, Diogo Dalot and Harry Maguire will visit India later this month as part of the launch of United We Play 2025, a grassroots football initiative supported by the Premier League club and led by Apollo Tyres. The trio will be in Mumbai on 29 May for the official kickoff of the programme's fifth edition.

The visit marks the first trip to India for all three players. They will interact with fans and young footballers, aiming to inspire the next generation by promoting greater participation in the sport.

United We Play is a pan-India talent development initiative that provides aspiring footballers with a platform to showcase their skills. The programme is designed to encourage continued engagement with football, expose players to global training methods, and create pathways for growth at the grassroots level.

The previous edition of United We Play reached over 15,000 participants across 18 Indian cities and also included outreach in Kathmandu, Bangkok, Dhaka and Dubai. It culminated with a visit from Manchester United legend Gary Neville in 2024. More than 100 coaches were also involved through virtual training sessions under the Manchester United Soccer Schools framework.

Apollo Tyres has previously hosted United players David De Gea, Anthony Elanga and Donny van de Beek, who visited Goa in 2022.

This year's campaign continues the company’s collaboration with Manchester United, focusing on youth engagement through football. The presence of current first-team players is expected to amplify interest and visibility for the initiative.

The visit will include fan engagements and training-related events as part of the formal season launch in Mumbai.