Manchester City sign midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea

LONDON: Manchester City have completed the signing of midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea on a four-year contract.

Kovacic is City’s first signing of the summer after they won the Treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup titles last season.

The 29-year-old made 221 appearances in five seasons at Chelsea, winning the Champions League, Europa League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup, as well as collecting the club’s Player of the Year award in 2019/20.

“This is a brilliant move for me, and I cannot wait to get started with City. Anyone who has watched this team under Pep knows how good they are — for me, they are the best in the world. The trophies they have won are clear for all to see, but they are also the best footballing side out there,” Kovacic said in a club statement.

“To be joining this squad really is a dream for any footballer. I still have plenty of learning and developing to do, and I know under Pep’s management I can become a better player, which is really exciting for me.

My plan now is to rest for a few weeks before coming back to Manchester to prepare for the new season. I want to help this club stay at the top and win more trophies,” he added.

Kovacic has so far won 95 caps for Croatia and was a key part of his country’s squad that reached the 2018 World Cup final and finished third at last year’s tournament in Qatar.

“Mateo is an excellent footballer. He can play as a 6 or an 8, has plenty of experience at top level clubs and he understands the Premier League,” City director of football Txiki Begiristain said.

“It was a very simple decision to bring him to City because he has the tactical and technical qualities we are looking for in a midfielder. He is someone we have monitored for a very long time and always we were impressed whenever we watched him.

I am delighted he is here. This is a great signing for this club, and I am very excited to watch what he can do with Pep and the rest of our backroom team,” he added.