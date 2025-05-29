Man Utd players launch grassroots event in India

CHENNAI: Manchester United players Harry Maguire, Andre Onana and Diogo Dalot launched the fifth season of Apollo Tyres’ grassroots football initiative, United We Play, in India.

The programme, supported by Manchester United, aims to nurture young football talent across the country. Over the past four editions, it has engaged over 30,000 players in 25 cities.

This year’s launch is highlighted by the players’ first visit to India, with top performers set to win a trip to Manchester and visit Old Trafford.