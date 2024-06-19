Man United to host Fulham in EPL opener

LONDON: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will come up against a familiar face in his team's opening match of its Premier League title defense.

City will start the season away at Chelsea, whose new manager is Enzo Maresca an assistant to Guardiola at City in the 2022-23 season.

It's part of a tough start for City, which also hosts Arsenal and visits Newcastle away in the opening six games as the team begins its bid for a record-extending fifth straight English top-flight title.

The season will kick off on Aug. 16 when Manchester United hosts Fulham.

New Liverpool manager Arne Slot will travel to promoted Ipswich for his first game in charge in the early kickoff the following day.

Maresca left Leicester after leading the team back into the Premier League after just one season in the Championship, and his former club which has yet to name a replacement for the coach will host Tottenham in the Monday night game in the opening round.

Southampton, which won the Championship playoff final to clinch the third promotion spot, travels to Newcastle.

Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton reign will begin away to Everton, while new West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui will welcome Aston Villa.

The other opening weekend fixtures will see Arsenal host Wolves and Bournemouth head to Nottingham Forest on the Saturday, while Brentford face Crystal Palace on the Sunday.