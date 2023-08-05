Man City sign Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol on five-year deal

MANCHESTER: Manchester City on Saturday completed the signing of Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig on a five-year deal.

Gvardiol becomes the second signing of the summer transfer window for Man City ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, following in the footsteps of fellow Croatian international Mateo Kovacic.

The 21-year-old made 87 appearances for RB Leipzig across the 2021-22 and 2022-23 campaigns, scoring five goals and winning two DFB-Pokal trophies.

"I have always dreamed of one day playing in England and to be doing so now with Manchester City -- after the season they have just had -- is a real honour for me," said Gvardiol in a media release, issued by the club.

"Anyone who saw Manchester City play last season knows they are the best team in the world. To win the Treble says everything you need to know about the quality this team has.

To be joining the City is something very special for me and my family. To have the chance to work with Pep Guardiola, too, will be amazing. I know I am not yet the finished article and I am sure my game will progress under the best coach in football.

To be linking up with Mateo Kovacic will also be special. He’s a top footballer and I hope we can both help City achieve another successful season in 2023/24 and then beyond," he added.

Gvardiol, who has been capped 21 times by Croatia and helped his side finish third at the 2022 World Cup as well as runners-up to Spain in this year's Nations League, will wear the number 24 shirt.

He began his senior career at Dinamo Zagreb, a breeding ground for some of the most talented Croatian players ever produced. During two seasons in his homeland, Gvardiol won two Croatian League titles, one Croatian Cup and a Croatian Super Cup before moving to RB Leipzig in Germany.