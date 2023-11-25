Man City manager Pep "hopeful" of Erling featuring against Liverpool

MANCHESTER: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola issued a fitness update on star striker Erling Haaland ahead of the Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. The Norwegian goal-scoring machine picked up a knock during the international break last week and missed his national side's 3-3 draw against Scotland in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers.

Ahead of the heavyweight clash, Pep talked about Haaland's availability. "He trained yesterday with some niggles. Today we are in the last training, hopefully, he can play a part," he said in the pre-match press conference, according to the club's official website. City will train later on Friday afternoon and Guardiola stated that he will know more about the availability of other players who missed international fixtures.

"We have a few problems like many clubs. We will see in our training session today. We will see. At 18:00 (UK) I will know for sure who is available," Guardiola said. Manchester City have dominated the Premier League, winning five out of the past six seasons. The only team who broke their dominance was Liverpool.

Guardiola hailed the Reds ahead of the clash and praised manager Jurgen Klopp's work at the club. "I think we are all friends. We know each other quite well. Of course, the time goes forward Jurgen has been eight years at Liverpool and of course it's not the same players since the start. He has rebuilt the team," he said. "Trent Alexander-Arnold can play inside and outside. But the idea is quite similar and always been our best rivals some seasons done well with injuries they have. Top club and team. Looking forward to it," he added.

Manchester City will back themselves to win the game as they are unbeaten in the past 23 home games.

The Blues have an incredible record against the Reds as in the last 14 matches between the two sides at the Etihad Stadium, City have scored 33 times and conceded just 15.

In total since the inception of the Premier League, City have hosted Liverpool 26 times and won 10, scoring 45 goals during the occasion.