Man City beats United to win FA Cup, is one victory away from treble

LONDON: Manchester City moved to within one victory of completing a momentous treble as it defeated arch-rival Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday, thanks to Ilkay Gundogan’s double.

City captain Gundogan entered the record books by scoring the fastest goal in FA Cup final history as he crashed home a stunning volley just 12 seconds after kick-off at Wembley. United, seeking to win both domestic cups in the same season for the first time, levelled against the run of play with a 33rd-minute Bruno Fernandes penalty conversion.

But Gundogan restored City’s lead with another volley six minutes after the interval and Pep Guardiola’s side resisted some late pressure to win the trophy for the seventh time. The Premier League champion will face Inter Milan in Saturday’s Champions League final, where victory will see it match United’s treble in the 1998-1999 season.

For the first time in 190 meetings, the clubs were clashing for silverware and not just bragging rights. Smoke from the pre-match pyrotechnics had not even cleared when City took the lead in spectacular fashion.

Goalkeeper Stefan Ortega launched a long punt towards Erling Haaland and as the ball bounced into the path of Gundogan, he did not hesitate to send a dipping right-foot volley arcing over a transfixed David de Gea. It eclipsed the previous fastest FA Cup final goal, which was scored by Everton’s Louis Saha after 25 seconds against Chelsea in 2009, and City threatened to run riot.

Rodri and Jack Grealish both failed to convert good chances in the opening five minutes, in which United barely touched the ball, while Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne also went close for City before United was handed an unexpected gift.

When United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka headed a diagonal ball harmlessly across the area, it appeared innocuous but, as play continued, referee Paul Tierney was instructed to check a pitch-side monitor for a possible handball by Grealish.

To Grealish’s dismay, and the delight of the thousands of red-clad United fans, Tierney pointed to the spot and Fernandes calmly shuffled up to send Ortega the wrong way with his penalty. It energised United and central defender Raphael Varane volleyed over from a corner as half-time approached.

City needed slightly longer in the second half to re-establish its superiority and it again was Gundogan who displayed his knack of scoring crucial goals. This time, the German was picked out by De Bruyne’s chipped pass and his left-foot volley, not struck anywhere near as perfectly as his earlier effort, bounced its way through a crowded area and crept inside De Gea’s right-hand post.

Gundogan was denied a hat-trick by an offside flag and as the minutes ticked down, City began to look edgy. United substitute Alejandro Garnacho curled a shot agonisingly wide while a goalmouth scramble in stoppage time ended with the ball bouncing off City’s crossbar.

