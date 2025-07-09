Malaysia to play in Murugappa Gold Cup ahead of Junior World Cup

CHENNAI: In a bid to understand the venue and acclimatise to the weather, the Malaysia junior hockey team, who will be pitted against India and other top nations during the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup later this year in Chennai and Madurai, are set to play at the 96th MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament, which begins in the city on July 10.

It will mark the first time an international team is participating in the competition, which was first held in 1901.

“The Malaysian team is arriving in the city on Wednesday, and they are bringing a large entourage with them,” said SL Rajiv Reddy, Organising Secretary, to the media.

This year will also see the Indian Navy hockey team, which won the Kovilpatti Hockey League a few months ago, make its debut in the tournament, alongside the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) team.

Odisha and BPCL will not be taking part in this year’s edition.

“The majority of the players from the Odisha team that took part last year are currently engaged at the national camp preparing for the Junior World Cup, which is why they are not available,” he added.

Technological improvements have also been introduced, with the tournament set to implement a referral system.

“All international tournaments these days have referral systems to ensure a fair outcome, and this system will be used throughout the league,” he said.

A special sustainability campaign will be active during the tournament, with MCC-Murugappa pledging to plant 10 trees for every goal scored under the ‘Plant a Goal’ initiative.

The trees will be planted at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium and in Tharuvaikulam village, Thoothukudi, with support from local communities.

Ten teams have been divided into two groups, and the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu (HUT) will begin their campaign against Maharashtra on Thursday at 4.15 pm.