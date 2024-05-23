Malaysia Masters: Sindhu struggles past Sim Yu Jin, advances to next round

KUALA LUMPUR: Two-time Olympic-medallist PV Sindhu survived a scare before prevailing over Korea’s Sim Yu Jin in the Malaysia Masters here on Thursday.

World No. 15 Sindhu, a former world champion, saw off Sim 21-13, 12-21, 21-14 in a 59-minute women’s singles second-round match to register her third win over the Korean world number 34.

The 28-year-old from Hyderabad hasn’t been able to hit top form ever since returning to action following a knee injury sustained in October last year.

Sindhu, seeded fifth, will next face top seed Han Yue in a revenge match. The Chinese had defeated her in their last meeting at the Asia badminton Championships in Ningbo last month.

Sindhu, who last won a title in 2022 Singapore Open, has an overwhelming 5-1 head-to-head record against Han, who is now ranked world number 6.