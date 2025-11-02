Mahaveer wins Pro-Am at Monza

ITALY: Mahaveer Raghunathan, India’s lone representative in the Italian GT Sprint Championship, ended his 2025 season on a high with a Pro-Am class victory in Race 2 at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza. Partnering Lorenzo Ferrari in the AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3, the duo took P1 in Pro-Am and P6 overall to close out a strong campaign.

Raghunathan’s season came full circle, having started the year with an overall race win at Vallelunga, he capped it with another class triumph at Monza. Across the season, he registered three victories: an overall win at Vallelunga and Pro-Am titles at Imola and Monza.

After a penalty in Race 1 cost them valuable points, Raghunathan and Ferrari bounced back in Race 2, with Mahaveer recovering from early contact to help seal the win after a late safety car bunched up the field.