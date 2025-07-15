Mahabalipuram to host Asian Surfing Championship with Asian Games 2026 spots on the line

CHENNAI: Mahabalipuram is poised to welcome Asia's elite surfers as it stages the ASF Asian Surfing Championships 2025 from 3rd to 12th August.

This landmark event, held at the renowned "Mini Snapper Rocks" right-hand point break, will see athletes from 20 Asian nations compete across Open Men, Open Women, U18 Boys, and U18 Girls Shortboard divisions, with crucial qualification spots for the 2026 Asian Games up for grabs.

Speaking at Tuesday’s press conference, Arun Vasu, President of the Surfing Federation of India, reflected on the sport's remarkable growth. "Thirteen years ago, we never imagined we'd be standing here today, inaugurating the Asian Surfing Championship," he said, highlighting the expansion from just two surf schools in Tamil Nadu to over 80 nationwide. India successfully outbid Japan for hosting rights, a feat Vasu attributed to the "amazing" support from the Tamil Nadu government and its commitment to nurturing this nascent sport.

The championship's significance for national aspirations was further discussed by Team India coach Samai Reboul. "We have the opportunity for one more man and one more woman to qualify for the Asian Games," he told DT Next, building on the two spots already secured last year. Reboul, who prefers to work "behind the scenes," revealed that a crucial training camp for the Indian squad commences in Mahabalipuram on 22nd July for Open divisions and 25th July for U18s. He is optimistic that the familiar conditions will provide a "home advantage" for the Indian surfers.

With eight of the twelve Indian team athletes hailing from Tamil Nadu, the state continues to lead the nation's surfing charge.

Team India:

Srikanth D - Kovalam

Kishore Kumar - Kovalam

Ramesh Budihal - Kerala

Kamali Moorthy - Mahabalipuram

Sugar Shanti - Goa

Shrishti Selvan - Kovalam

Tayin Arun - Chennai

Harish P - Mahabalipuram

P Sriram - Chennai

Aadya Singh - Karnataka

D Sriram - Chennai

Saanvi Hegde - Mangalore