Madurai’s Dhakshineswar named in Davis Cup team

BIEL: In a bold move, India have thrown young Dhakshineswar Suresh in the ring along with comeback man Sumit Nagal for the World Group I indoor tie against formidable hosts Switzerland,beginning here on Friday, as they eye a Davis Cup Qualifiers spot.

Captain Rohit Rajpal convinced the coaches of Dhakshineswar in the US to let him fly to Switzerland for thetie and the 6-feet 5-inch tall Madurai-born player responded well by putting up an excellent show during the training week.

Flat hitting and big serve is keyon indoor courts and Dhakshineshwar ticked both the boxes, which easily convinced the non-playing captain that he will be more suitable as second singles player.

Dhakishneshwar (ranked 626) will open the tie against world number 155 Jerome Kym.

Nagal is returning to Davis Cupaction after the home tie against Morocco in Lucknow in September 2023 where hewon both his singles matches in India's 4-1 win.

He did not travel to Pakistan for the historic tie in February 2024 and also missed the subsequent matches against Sweden and Togo.