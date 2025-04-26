Madrid open: Arnaldi upsets top-seed Djokovic in first round

MADRID: Matteo Arnaldi stunned fourth seed Novak Djokovic on Saturday at the Mutua Madrid Open.

The Italian delivered an inspired performance against his lifelong idol and capitalised on a below-par Djokovic to oust the three-time champion 6-3, 6-4 in the second round.

“He’s my idol, he’s always been,” Arnaldi said of Djokovic. “I was just glad that I could play him. I never played him, just practised with him. To play him at a stage like this was already a victory for me. He’s not at his best right now, so I came on court to try to play my best tennis and win, and it happened, so right now I don’t even know what to say.”

Arnaldi, No 44 in the PIF ATP Rankings, expertly utilised the entire court, blending hefty firepower with delicate drop shots to keep Djokovic on his toes. He thrived on the ad-side, crushing inside-out forehands while Djokovic pressed for winners early in rallies, reflected in the Serbian’s 32 unforced errors, including 17 from his backhand.

After an early exchange of breaks in the first set, Djokovic hit back-to-back double faults at 3-4, Deuce, handing Arnaldi a crucial break which allowed the Italian to serve for the opener.

Holding break point at 3-3 in the second set, Arnaldi was nearly in the most defensive position possible yet stole the thrilling exchange and lifted his arms in the air to the roar of the crowd. The next game, he courageously dug out of a 0/40 hole to hold serve and rode that momentum to the finish line, closing the one-hour, 41-minute match.

Djokovic has now suffered three consecutive defeats. He reached the Miami final before falling to Jakub Mensik and then lost to Alejandro Tabilo in his Monte-Carlo opener. The Serbian, who was aiming for his 100th tour-level title this fortnight, leaves Madrid with a 12-7 season record, according to the ATP Win-Loss Index.