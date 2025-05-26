Madrid appoints former player Alonso as new coach

MADRID: Real Madrid have appointed their former midfielder Xabi Alonso as manager on a three-year deal.

Alonso, who made 236 appearances for Real Madrid as a player, announced earlier this month that he would leave his role as Bayer Leverkusen boss at the end of the season.

Former Liverpool and Spain midfielder Alonso, who has signed a deal running until 30 June 2028, succeeds Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian took charge of his final game for the Spanish giants on Saturday, and will now become coach of Brazil.

Alonso, who won the Champions League as a player at Real in 2014, will be introduced as manager at Real Madrid's training ground on Monday and will be in charge for the Club World Cup, with his first game against Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal on 18 June.

Earlier this month Ancelotti called Alonso "one of the best in the world".

The 43-year-old led Leverkusen to their first ever Bundesliga title - secured without losing a game - as well as the German Cup in his first full season as a senior club manager during the 2023-24 campaign.

But Leverkusen failed to retain their Bundesliga this season, finishing second behind Bayern Munich.

Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is on the brink of agreeing a deal to replace Alonso at Leverkusen.

Back to where it all began:

Alonso, a World Cup winner in 2010, took up his first coaching role with Real Madrid's Under-14 side in 2018.

After impressing in three years in charge of Real Sociedad's B team, his first managerial role in first-team football came when he took over at Bayer Leverkusen in October 2022.

He lifted the club from second from bottom to a sixth-place finish in the 2022-23 Bundesliga, before the following season securing the club's first German title and becoming the first side to win the competition with an unbeaten record.

A Europa League final defeat by Atalanta represented their only defeat in 53 games in all competitions, before they completed a domestic double in the German Cup.